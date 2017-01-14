UFC Boss White Offers Mayweather, Mcgregor $25m Each To Fight
Undefeated pugilist, Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor have been offered $25m (£20.5m) each to fight each other by Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White. Mayweather, 39, who retired from boxing in 2015, said on Wednesday talks about a fight had taken place and claimed he had offered the Irishman $15m. But UFC president…
The post UFC Boss White Offers Mayweather, Mcgregor $25m Each To Fight appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG