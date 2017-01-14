Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UFC Boss White Offers Mayweather, Mcgregor $25m Each To Fight

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Undefeated pugilist, Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor have been offered $25m (£20.5m) each to fight each other by Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White. Mayweather, 39, who retired from boxing in 2015, said on Wednesday talks about a fight had taken place and claimed he had offered the Irishman $15m. But UFC president…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post UFC Boss White Offers Mayweather, Mcgregor $25m Each To Fight appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.