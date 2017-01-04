Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda: 14 Feared Dead in Lwengo Car Crash – AllAfrica.com

New Vision

Uganda: 14 Feared Dead in Lwengo Car Crash
AllAfrica.com
At least 14 people are feared dead and nine others seriously injured following a motor accident involving three cars in Lwengo District. The accident happened when a taxi, registration No. UAX 715G travelling from Lyantonde District to Kampala collided
