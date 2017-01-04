Uganda: 14 Feared Dead in Lwengo Car Crash – AllAfrica.com
|
New Vision
|
Uganda: 14 Feared Dead in Lwengo Car Crash
AllAfrica.com
At least 14 people are feared dead and nine others seriously injured following a motor accident involving three cars in Lwengo District. The accident happened when a taxi, registration No. UAX 715G travelling from Lyantonde District to Kampala collided …
Journalist 'among 8 dead' in Masaka-Mbarara road crash
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG