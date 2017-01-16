Uganda again arrests traditional leader over clashes last year – Nasdaq
|
Uganda again arrests traditional leader over clashes last year
Nasdaq
KAMPALA, Jan 14 (Reuters) – Police in Uganda have re-arrested a traditional leader who is facing treason and other charges hours after he was granted bail by a court, a judicial official said on Saturday. Charles Wesley Mumbere was first detained in …
Uganda: King Re-Arrested Shortly After Being Granted Bail
Kasese elders ask for pardon as Mumbere's bail application hearing is blocked
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG