Uganda appoints Queen of Katwe’s Mutesi, Katende tourism ambassadors

The Ministry of Tourism has appointed national chess champion Phiona Mutesi and her coach Robert Katende as ambassadors of Uganda’s tourism across the world.

Unveiling the two at the ministry head quarters at Rwenzori House Kampala, State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi says the two helped attract more than 170,000 tourists into the country after featuring in the movie Queen of Katwe that premiered last year.

Kiwanda said the two will now use their international recognition to show the tourism opportunities the country has to offer – especially its good weather and climate.

He expressed optimism that the international recognition of the two is likely to increase tourism revenue to a tune of sh3.4 trillion annually.

“I have no doubt that the prominence of these people will help in boosting our tourism potential.”

Phiona Mutesi on who the Queen of Katwe story revolves, says she is ready for the task, citing the fact that she has many invitations to different countries. She said this an opportunity to promote the tourism destinations in the country.

The Movie Queen of Katwe which was released last year is based on a true story of a young girl from the streets of rural Uganda whose world rapidly changes when she is introduced to the game of chess.

Mutesi’s coach Katende pledged to fulfill his new role of making Uganda one of the best tourism destinations worldwide.

“It is such an honour and a big privilege for us to get an opportunity to hold our national flag high. We have to move around the world and take part in various engagements aimed at promoting tourism. This is like pushing us to do what we love doing already”.

