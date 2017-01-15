Uganda Cranes wins awards

Since the National Team Uganda Cranes beat Comoros last year to qualify for the African Cup of Nations set to take place in Gabon, they have been making success after success.

Goal Keeper Denis Masinde Onyango was recognized as the African player of the year 2016 based in Africa category beating off competition from Zambia and Zimbabwe at the Glo CAF awards. At the same event, the Uganda Cranes was crowned the National Team of the Year at the Abuja International Conference Center. The recent achievements by the Cranes are cited as a motivation that will inspire players to work harder to achieve greater heights especially the upcoming 2018 FIFA world cup set to take place in Russia. At parliament, speaker Kadaga said each MP will contribute Shs500,000 to support the team.

