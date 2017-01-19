Uganda detains more than 100 former M23 rebels sneaking to Congo – Reuters Africa
|
New Delhi Times
|
Uganda detains more than 100 former M23 rebels sneaking to Congo
Reuters Africa
KAMPALA Jan 19 (Reuters) – Uganda has detained more than 100 former M23 rebels trying to return to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, breaking a deal to demobilise after their defeat in 2013, the government said on Thursday. The former …
