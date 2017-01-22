Uganda gets kits to combat wildlife crime

One of the challenges that Uganda’s tourism sector continuously faces is poaching and illicit trafficking of its wildlife.

To curb this, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated to the country 10 wildlife crime scene investigation (WCSI) kits to combat wildlife related crimes. In addition to the kits, investigators at institutions including the Police, the Natural Resource Conservation Network (NRCN) and Uganda Wildlife Authority were trained in forensic investigation techniques. The kits according to a Jan.17 statement from the US Mission contain materials necessary for collecting and preserving evidence from wildlife crime scenes, which is crucial for the successful prosecution of wildlife crimes.

Meanwhile Uganda has been named by International bodies as one of the leading countries involved in illegal ivory trade as it’s also a big transit hub. Between 2009 and 2014, some 20 metric tons of ivory were trafficked through Uganda, mainly to Asia.

