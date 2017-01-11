Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Millions of Shillings for Bribing God ‘Stolen’ – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Uganda: Millions of Shillings for Bribing God 'Stolen'
AllAfrica.com
Unspecified sums of money that could have been used for repentance by a Ugandan government official before God on Judgment Day, have disappeared, a source told Daily Monitor yesterday. The source, who is related to the deceased's wife, Ms Margaret …
Ugandan man buried with $5700 to ”bribe God” when he gets to his destinationGistmaster (blog)
Man orders wife to bury him with N17m so he could bribe GodNews24 Nigeria
Wishful Thinking Ugandan govt official buried with Shs200M meant to 'bribe' GodPulse Nigeria
BuzzNigeria.com –Nigerian Bulletin
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.