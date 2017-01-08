Uganda set for top ranked Slovakia warm-up, Algeria win

Newly crowned African Team Of The Year Uganda take on European side Slovakia, ranked 25th in the World, in their third African Cup of Nations build-up friendly in five days.

Uganda Cranes were beaten 2-0 by Tunisia in their first build-up, beat Slovenia 1-0 in a closed door game on Friday, and now for the first time in decades, face a European nation ranked in the top 30 in the world. Uganda is ranked 72nd in the world.

The Slovakia team are taking the Ugandan game seriously, and have studied several videos of The Cranes style of play from the past one year.

The Ugandan side are making a return to the Nations Cup Finals after 38 frustrating years. They last appeared in Ghana 1978.

UGANDA WINS TOP AFRICA AWARD (click to read)

Playing Sunday

At Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Uganda v Slovakia

Ivory Coast v Sweden

At Brazzaville, Congo

Senegal v Libya

At Cairo

Egypt v Tunisia

Warm-up results Saturday ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon from January 14:

At Blida, Algeria

Algeria 3 (Henni 53, Bounedjah 73, Bentaleb 90+2) Mauritania 1 (Al Hassan 18-pen)

At Marrakech, Morocco

Burkina Faso 2 (Zongo 41, B. Traore 57) Mali 1 (M. Yatabare 68)

At Limbe, Cameroon

Cameroon v Zimbabwe – cancelled

4 January 2017Friendly 2–0 Tunis, Tunisia

6 January 2017Friendly 0–1 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8 January 2017Friendly – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

11 January 2017Friendly – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

17 January 20172017 AFCON – Port-Gentil, Gabon

21 January 20172017 AFCON – Port-Gentil, Gabon

25 January 20172017 AFCON –

The post Uganda set for top ranked Slovakia warm-up, Algeria win appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

