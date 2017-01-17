Ugandan Cranes aim to pluck down Black Stars – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ugandan Cranes aim to pluck down Black Stars
Vanguard
Black Stars of Ghana are one of the top favourates for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but as they take on the Cranes of Uganda in their group D opener both teams and their followers can only expected the unexpected. This because Uganda might be dark …
CONCERN: Negative reportage on Black Stars is calculated to derail the team
Stars hold first training session in Gabon
Black Stars Will Win 2017 AFCON – Andre Ayew
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG