Ugandan Cranes aim to pluck down Black Stars

Black Stars of Ghana are one of the top favourates for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but as they take on the Cranes of Uganda in their group D opener both teams and their followers can only expected the unexpected.

This because Uganda might be dark horses, they have the means to cause some upsets. And coach Avram Grant who led the team to the 2015 final, but lost to Cote d’’ Ivoire after a shoot-out is leaving nothing to chance as the Black Stars target their fifth title. The Black Stars have won the title four times but not since 1982 – 35 year ago.

Speaking at a pre-match conference ahead of the team’s Group D opener against Uganda at the Stade de Port Gentil, Grant said a new team will emerge.

“A lot of people talk about pressure but we do not see it as a negative word. I believe pressure is good and lets you perform,” the Israeli said.

“You will see a team that will give everything on the pitch. I know my players better than I did two years ago and they are a good group of players with a will to serve.” The Black Stars need a positive start to their campaign in a difficult group that also has Mali and Egypt if they are to stand a chance of progressing to the quarterfinals.

Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic remains defiant about his side’s chances ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Ghana.

‘We are here on merit. We have a huge following and support from our people back home in Uganda. Let’s wait and see what happens on Tuesday but we are edging closer to a very historic day after 39 years without taking part in the AFCON finals’ said Micho.

