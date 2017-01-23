Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ugandan drags UK government to court over lost passport

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

A Ugandan citizen has dragged United Kingdom’s Visa and Immigration department to the Kampala High Court for orders compelling the UK to compensate him over loss of his passport and other travel documents.

Moses Kabanda says he wants sh60 million being expenses he incurred to replace the lost passport.

Kabanda through Nexus and Solicitors contends that between June 29 and August 6 2016, he applied for a UK Visa, booked a hotel and paid for return airway tickets for his planned family holiday.

Court has now summoned the UK Visas and Immigration department, giving it 15 days to file a response.

Kabanda says that as days for his travel drew nearer, he requested for his visa but was receiving no response regarding its status,  until a telephone call he received informing him that his passport along with other documents were misplaced, in a consignment en route to  Pretoria where the UK Visa and  Immigration decision making centre is based.

He says he immediately commenced on the process of replacing his passport which threw him into panic due to unplanned financial expenses.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Ugandan drags UK government to court over lost passport appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.