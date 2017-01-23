Ugandan drags UK government to court over lost passport

A Ugandan citizen has dragged United Kingdom’s Visa and Immigration department to the Kampala High Court for orders compelling the UK to compensate him over loss of his passport and other travel documents.

Moses Kabanda says he wants sh60 million being expenses he incurred to replace the lost passport.

Kabanda through Nexus and Solicitors contends that between June 29 and August 6 2016, he applied for a UK Visa, booked a hotel and paid for return airway tickets for his planned family holiday.

Court has now summoned the UK Visas and Immigration department, giving it 15 days to file a response.

Kabanda says that as days for his travel drew nearer, he requested for his visa but was receiving no response regarding its status, until a telephone call he received informing him that his passport along with other documents were misplaced, in a consignment en route to Pretoria where the UK Visa and Immigration decision making centre is based.

He says he immediately commenced on the process of replacing his passport which threw him into panic due to unplanned financial expenses.

