Ugandan king re-arrested shortly after being granted bail – Geeska Afrika
|
Geeska Afrika
|
Ugandan king re-arrested shortly after being granted bail
Geeska Afrika
A Ugandan traditional leader, Charles Wesley Mumbere, was Friday evening re-arrested shortly after the High Court had granted him a non-cash bail of $27,371. The King of the Rwenzururu kingdom in western Uganda had been in jail since November 29.
African press review 14 January 2017
Uganda again arrests traditional leader over clashes last year
Rwenzori MPs Condemn the Re-arrest of Mumbere
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG