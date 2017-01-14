Pages Navigation Menu

Ugandan king re-arrested shortly after being granted bail – Geeska Afrika

Posted on Jan 14, 2017


Ugandan king re-arrested shortly after being granted bail
A Ugandan traditional leader, Charles Wesley Mumbere, was Friday evening re-arrested shortly after the High Court had granted him a non-cash bail of $27,371. The King of the Rwenzururu kingdom in western Uganda had been in jail since November 29.
