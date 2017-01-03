Pages Navigation Menu

Ugandan police disrupts wedding of 14-year-old girl (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 3, 2017


Ugandan police disrupts wedding of 14-year-old girl (photos)
The Ugandan Police have disrupted a wedding ceremony between a 14-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man. Daily Monitor reports that the girl who's a secondary school dropout, is currently four months pregnant. Her parents, Abdu Kalimu Ngobi and Faridah …
