Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ugandan soldier ‘executed by Al-Shabaab’ – New Vision

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ugandan soldier 'executed by Al-Shabaab'
New Vision
PIC: Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Djibouti and Ethiopia all contribute troops to the 22,000-strong AU Mission in Somalia. (AFP) Al-Qaeda-linked Islamic extremists in Somalia have released a video showing the execution of a Ugandan soldier captured in …
Al-Shabab: Somali Militant Group Releases "Execution Video" of Captured Ugandan SoldierNewsweek
Ugandan soldier executed by Somalia's al Shabaab militants -videoReuters Africa
Al-Shabab video appears to show killing of Ugandan soldierHerald-Whig
KFM –Information Nigeria
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.