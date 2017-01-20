Uganda’s Chief Justice, Deputy and PSs get big salary boost

Government has announced huge salary enhancements for the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, Head of Public Service and Permanent secretaries.

The Chief Justice’s monthly salary will nearly double, moving from sh11 million to sh20 million while that of chief justice will jump from sh10 million to sh18 million.

The biggest jump will be for Permanent Secretaries, who will jump from sh3.7 million to sh15 million.

According to a circular, signed by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Public Service Catherine Catherine Birakwate Musingwire, the salary boost took effect January 1, 2017.

“The salary enhancement takes effect on 1st January 2017. You are required to utilize the resources within your votes and where inadequate, further guidance will be provided by the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the treasury,” the circular letter dated January 12.

