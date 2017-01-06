Uganda’s goalkeeper Denis Onyango named African Player of the Year

By Our Reporter

Uganda Cranes and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Denis Masinde Onyango has been named the 2016 CAF African Player of the Year based in Africa.

The Ugandan shot stopper was crowned at an award gala held in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday evening after seeing off stiff competition from two other football stars that included teammate and Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat, and TP Mazembe and Zambia international Rainford Kalaba.

Onyango was tipped for the accolade after he helped his team Mamelodi Sundowns win their maiden CAF Champions League and for being very instrumental in Uganda’s qualification to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon for the first time in 39 years.

Onyango accumulated 252 votes to earn the crown with Billiat coming second with 228 votes, while Kalaba came in third with 206 votes, CAF confirmed at the awards.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes was named National Team of the Year beating DR Congo and Senegal to the crown.

