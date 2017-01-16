Ugbade hails Remo stars despite defeat

Remo Stars Technical Adviser Nduka Ugbade has expressed satisfaction with the debutant team’s performance in their season opener in Shagamu despite losing the tie 1-2 to visiting Plateau United.

The players according to him gave a good account of themselves especially coming from a lower league to campaign in the elite division.

“We lost the match yes, but I wouldn’t say I am disappointed. I would rather say that it was a good outing because they players played very well and for a team of young players coming from a lower division into the elite division such shortfalls are to be expected,” he submitted

The former international however expressed optimism that the team will garner momentum and improve in subsequent matches even as he played down the possibility of beefing up with new players.

“It is too early to begin to talk about beefing up by way of addition of players because we have a squad that is ready to make impact in the league, and it will not be proper to begin to judge after just a match,” he added .

If there is one thing Ugbade and his boys are not ready to see happen, it is to show face in the premier league and return to the lower league in a jiffy.

“We are ready to work hard and make impact in the league. We wouldn’t want our story to be that we made it into the premier league and went back immediately, rather we would want to play good enough to remain in the premier league,” he enthused.

