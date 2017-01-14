Ugboaja Eyes D’Tigers Recall After Five Years

BC Mark Mentors forward Ejike Ugboaja is hoping to get a recall to Nigeria national basketball team, D'Tigers' squad ahead of the FIBA AfroBasket 2017 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ugboaja who last featured for the D'Tigers at the London 2012 Olympics feels he can still contribute to the reigning African champions' title defence later this year after excusing himself from the team for personal reasons.

"Nigeria remains the country I owe my allegiance and I will play for her any time any day given the right conditions," Ugboaja tells FIBA.com.

"Yes I left the national team D' Tigers, but it was for personal reasons, and that is not to say that I won't be back."

The 31 -year-old forward was part of the Kano Pillars' squad that came fourth at the FIBA African Champions Cup in Cairo Egypt averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Nigerian Basketball League Champions.

He explains that his reasons for joining the club for the tournament was to evaluate himself ahead of his return.

"For the records, my joining Kano Pillars for the FIBA African Champions Cup in Egypt was to evaluate myself and I want to believe that those who saw me in action know I gave a good account of myself."

The post Ugboaja Eyes D’Tigers Recall After Five Years appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

