Ugwuanyi appoints Zik’s son Special Adviser

ENUGU—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appointed Uwakwe Ukuta Azikiwe, son of the former Premier of the Eastern Region and Nigeria’s first President, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, as Special Adviser on Special Duties.

Ugwuanyi had during the introduction of past leaders of the Eastern Region, East Central States, old Anambra State, old Enugu and present Enugu State to the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, at the Government House, Enugu, disclosed that he had recently appointed Zik’s son into his cabinet as a Special Adviser, in recognition of the contributions of the undisputed icon of Nigerian nationalism to the state, the Igbo nation and the country at large.

The governor also noted that the appointment of Zik’s son was based on merit and the conviction that his wealth of experience and contributions would add value to the efforts of his administration to impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.

Uwakwe is an American-trained lawyer, who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2005. He attended Lincoln University, and University of Baltimore School of Law in the United States of America, and until his recent appointment, was a pioneer staff of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The new Adviser thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the honour and privilege to serve my state of birth” and pledged to work towards the actualization of the vision of the governor to take Enugu state to the next level.

