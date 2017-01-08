Ugwuanyi salutes ex-servicemen for their sacrifice

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has paid glowing tributes to ex-servicemen who laid down their lives for the nation.

Ugwuanyi also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the gallantry of the military and the successes it has continued to record on the battlefields as well as against the security challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking at the launch of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem in Enugu, he called attention to the plight of ex-servicemen and dependents of fallen heroes, urging the public to show appreciation for the sacrifices they made for the nation’s sake.

“We offer them our sincere gratitude, goodwill, solidarity and unrelenting prayers. In doing this, we are not only according these great patriots the honour and credit that they truly deserve but we are also reassuring those still in service, that the country would never forget their sacrifices nor forsake them in their own hours of need,” Ugwuanyi assured.

While commending the Enugu State Council of the Nigerian Legion for the initiatives it has taken to improve the welfare of its members, the governor assured the council of support.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, George Amalu, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support which he said has given the state Legion a sense of belonging and inspired it “to square up with other Legions in other states of the federation”.

Also in his remark, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, commended Ugwuanyi for the payment of arrears of pensions and gratuities of retirees in the state, enjoining other governors in the country to emulate the gesture.

The post Ugwuanyi salutes ex-servicemen for their sacrifice appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

