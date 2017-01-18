Uhuru appoints Wafula Chebukati and new IEBC team – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Uhuru appoints Wafula Chebukati and new IEBC team
President Kenyatta has appointed a new team to take charge of the electoral commission ahead of the August General Election. Mr Kenyatta on Wednesday appointed Wafula Chebukati as the new chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries …
