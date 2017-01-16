Uhuru still leads Raila by far – poll – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Uhuru still leads Raila by far – poll
The Star, Kenya
If the election were held today, President Uhuru Kenyatta would defeat opposition chief Raila Odinga by 54 per cent to 32 per cent in the first round, a survey indicates. However, the poll by the Star's research department indicates Raila remains the …
