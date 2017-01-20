IDs will be out in 3 days to enable more to list – Uhuru – The Star, Kenya
The government will process ID cards in three days to ensure all Kenyans aged above 18 register as voters, President Uhuru Kenyatta said yesterday. He said this year's election is not about leaders, but about their well-being. "Lack of proper services …
