Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IDs will be out in 3 days to enable more to list – Uhuru – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
IDs will be out in 3 days to enable more to list – Uhuru
The Star, Kenya
The government will process ID cards in three days to ensure all Kenyans aged above 18 register as voters, President Uhuru Kenyatta said yesterday. He said this year's election is not about leaders, but about their well-being. "Lack of proper services
President Uhuru: IDs must be ready in 3 daysThe Standard (press release)
Uhuru wants Jubilee candidates for City governor to uniteK24 TV
Uhuru bans maize exports, warns hoardersDaily Nation
Hivisasa.com –Citizen TV (press release) –Coastweek –TUKO.CO.KE
all 73 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.