Kenyan president signs election amendments law despite opposition rigging fears – Channel NewsAsia

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Kenyan president signs election amendments law despite opposition rigging fears
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta approved a law on Monday requiring back up plans for an August election if electronic voting systems fail, despite fierce opposition from rivals who say any manual arrangements will open the ballot to rigging. Posted 10
