UI VC decries the effects of economic recession on staff

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayika has decried the harsh realities of the economic recession confronting the premier university, stressing that its implications on the university community is unimaginable. Olayinka disclosed this in a mail he wrote to the staff of the institution and uploaded on Facebook. According to him, “The Management of the University of Ibadan once again restates its understanding of the harsh realities of the economic recession and its implications on members of the university community.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

