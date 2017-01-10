Uzoenyi’s Sundowns Contract Terminated, Winger Could Make Rangers Return – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Uzoenyi's Sundowns Contract Terminated, Winger Could Make Rangers Return
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigerian winger Ejike Uzoenyi has severed ties with South African club Mamelodi Sundowns following the cancellation of his contract with the African champions, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Uzoenyi penned a lucrative four-year deal with the …
Ujike Parts Ways With Sundowns
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG