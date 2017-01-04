UK Ambassador To EU Resigns Months Before Brexit Negotiations

Ivan Rogers, Britain’s ambassador to the European Union, has resigned just months before Brexit negotiations are due to begin.

Before he quit, Rogers was due to lead the UK’s negotiations to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants to trigger Article 50 by the end of March 2017, paving the way for the process to commence.

Rogers’ resignation was described by former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg as a “body blow” to the Conservative government’s plans.

It comes weeks after the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned Britain that it may only have 18 months to strike an exit deal from the bloc.

Barnier said the process would need to be completed by October 2018 to allow for ratification by the 27 remaining member states within the two-year time scale prescribed by EU rules.

