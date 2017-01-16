UK cosying up to Trump over Middle East peace process, say EU ministers – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
UK cosying up to Trump over Middle East peace process, say EU ministers
The Guardian
Boris Johnson's rejection of the EU statement follows the UK's dismissal of the conclusions of a Middle East peace conference in Paris. Photograph: Isopix/Rex shutterstock. Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor and Jennifer Rankin in Brussels. Monday 16 …
The pitiable, pathetic Paris peace parley
After Paris, Israelis and Palestinians look to Trump
UK blocks EU support for Israel-Palestine peace meeting in Paris
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG