Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UK Police Clears Demagogue Prof. Alexia Thomas Of Fraud Allegations

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments

On the 23/09/2016, Prof. Alexia Thomas was arrested by the Police at Charring Cross Station, London in the United Kingdom because she was working in an Open Office Server at 8 Northumberland Avenue, WC2N 5BY and had no Security Officials or Body Guard at the Time of being taken Hostage and detained for 4 days.…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post UK Police Clears Demagogue Prof. Alexia Thomas Of Fraud Allegations appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.