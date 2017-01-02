UK Police Clears Demagogue Prof. Alexia Thomas Of Fraud Allegations
On the 23/09/2016, Prof. Alexia Thomas was arrested by the Police at Charring Cross Station, London in the United Kingdom because she was working in an Open Office Server at 8 Northumberland Avenue, WC2N 5BY and had no Security Officials or Body Guard at the Time of being taken Hostage and detained for 4 days.…
