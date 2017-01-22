Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UK seeks interventionist approach to drive post-Brexit industrial revival – Reuters

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Reuters

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
UK seeks interventionist approach to drive post-Brexit industrial revival
Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the BBC's Broadcasting House in London, Britain, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall. By William James | LONDON. LONDON Britain will on Monday outline a new, interventionist approach to balancing its …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.