Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ukhozi listeners wants Zama gone – reports – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ukhozi listeners wants Zama gone – reports
Times LIVE
A Facebook group that has been established in an attempt to get Zama Ngcobo fired from Ukhozi FM has been dismissed by the SABC. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Related News. Haai, we tried to call the number for Somzi's swimming lessons but …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.