Umahi pledges support for Buhari’s 2nd term

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said there is nowhere in his state for any opposition political party to sweep, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari, is the only recognisable APC member in Ebonyi State.

Umahi, who spoke when a delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency as well as stakeholders from Onicha-East constituency paid him a new year homage in Ohaozara Local Government Area, explained that his efforts to transform the state had made it impossible for broom to be useful in the state.

The governor added jokingly that “our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again.Opposition has nowhere to sweep in Ebonyi.”

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya, however, quoted the governor as saying that the only recognisable APC member in the state was President Buhari.

The chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, in his response asked the governor to clarify what he meant. “Let him clarify,”Makarfi said in an sms to Vangaurd.

Governor Umahi had poured encomiums on President Buhari, saying he is the only recognisable APC member in Ebonyi State.

He pledged loyalty to the Buhari administration, saying the only vote APC would get in the state would be that of the President.

The post Umahi pledges support for Buhari’s 2nd term appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

