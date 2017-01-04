Umahi wants monarchs to embrace farming

GOVERNOR of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has told traditional rulers in the state that they are the chief security officers and chief farmers of their various communities. Umahi, while donating 18 brand new IVM jeeps to some monarchs in the state at Government House, Abakaliki, said they were expected to use the vehicles […]

