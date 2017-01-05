Pages Navigation Menu

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University 2016/2017 Undergraduate/Postgraduate Academic Calendar Released.

The Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University through her management has released the 2016-17 Academic Calendar schedule for [Undergraduate & Postgraduate] students of the institution. The academic calendar breakdown can be seen below:  November 16, 2016 2nd Semester Examinations End for 2015/2016 Academic Session (200 and 400 level students) November 26, 2016 2nd Semester Examinations End for …

