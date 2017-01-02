Umaru Musa Yar’adua University 2016/2017 UTME/DE Supplementary Admission List Released.

The Umaru Musa Yar’dua (UMYU) University through her management has released the supplementary list of UTME/DE candidates admitted for the 2016/2017 academic session. The list is now available on the school’s website. To view the list, candidates are to click on any of the links below as applicable. UTME SUPPLEMENTARY LIST DE SUPPLEMENTARY LIST UTME …

