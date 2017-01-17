Pages Navigation Menu

UN `appalled’ at Bahrain’s execution of three prisoners

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The United Nations on Tuesday said that it was appalled by the execution of three men convicted in a deadly attack on police in Bahrain. “We are appalled at the execution by firing squad of three men in Bahrain on Sunday,’’ UN human rights commissioner spokesperson, Rupert Colville, said in a statement. The first executions…

The post UN `appalled' at Bahrain's execution of three prisoners appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

