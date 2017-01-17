UN `appalled’ at Bahrain’s execution of three prisoners

The United Nations on Tuesday said that it was appalled by the execution of three men convicted in a deadly attack on police in Bahrain. “We are appalled at the execution by firing squad of three men in Bahrain on Sunday,’’ UN human rights commissioner spokesperson, Rupert Colville, said in a statement. The first executions…

