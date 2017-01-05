Pages Navigation Menu

UN approves $310m humanitarian aid plan for Cameroon

The UN has launched a $310 million U.S. dollars humanitarian response plan for crisis-affected communities in Cameroon. UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon, Najat Rochdi, said in a statement issued on Wednesday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). “A 310 million U.S. dollars humanitarian response plan, backed by the…

The post UN approves $310m humanitarian aid plan for Cameroon appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

