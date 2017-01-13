Pages Navigation Menu

UN asks Europe to assist, protect freezing refugees, migrants

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has urged European authorities to step up support and security for refugees and migrants facing harsh winter conditions, particularly amid reports that people have frozen trying to enter or move across Europe. “Saving lives must be a priority and we urge States authorities across Europe…

The post UN asks Europe to assist, protect freezing refugees, migrants appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

