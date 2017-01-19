Pages Navigation Menu

UN backs Adama Barrow

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Gambia

The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Thursday to back Gambia’s new President, Adama Barrow and called for a peaceful transition of power.

The resolution called on former president Yahya Jammeh “to carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process,’’ and to transfer power to Barrow in accordance with the Gambian constitution.

The UN resolution called for support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “in its commitment to ensuring the respect of the will of the people as expressed in the results of the December 1, 2016, elections.’’

Barrow is the 3rd President of The Gambia.

He was sworn in as President of The Gambia at a ceremony in the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, today, having won the presidential election of December 1, 2016.

