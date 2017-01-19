UN backs Gambia’s new President Barrow

The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Thursday to back Gambia’s new President, Adama Barrow, and called for a peaceful transition of power. The resolution called on former president Yahya Jammeh “to carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process,’’ and to transfer power to Barrow in accordance with the Gambian constitution. The UN resolution called for support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) “in its commitment to ensure the respect of the will of the people as expressed in the results of the December 1, 2016 elections.

