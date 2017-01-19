Pages Navigation Menu

UN dispatches emergency medical response to casualties of Rann Airstrike

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service said it has dispatched an emergency medical response to the area. According to a press release sent from the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to Nigerian Pilot yesterday, it said it has dispatched a helicopter with four medical personnel, 400 kg of emergency medical supplies and airlifted eight […]

The post UN dispatches emergency medical response to casualties of Rann Airstrike appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

