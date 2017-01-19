UN dispatches emergency medical response to casualties of Rann Airstrike
The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service said it has dispatched an emergency medical response to the area. According to a press release sent from the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to Nigerian Pilot yesterday, it said it has dispatched a helicopter with four medical personnel, 400 kg of emergency medical supplies and airlifted eight […]
