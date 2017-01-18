Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN forum wraps up in South Africa with a call for better data to improve people’s lives – UN News Centre

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


UN News Centre

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
UN forum wraps up in South Africa with a call for better data to improve people's lives
UN News Centre
Wide view of participants at the UN World Data Forum in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Mbongiseni Mndebele. Print. 18 January 2017 – The first-ever United Nations World Data Forum concluded today with the launch of a global plan that outlines a vision …
Africa: At Cape Town Forum, UN Women and Partners Seek Ways to Close Gender Data GapsAllAfrica.com
Sexy, cool data: Get ready for the UN's 'Cape Town Global Action Plan'Daily Maverick

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.