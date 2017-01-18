UN forum wraps up in South Africa with a call for better data to improve people’s lives – UN News Centre
|
UN News Centre
|
UN forum wraps up in South Africa with a call for better data to improve people's lives
UN News Centre
Wide view of participants at the UN World Data Forum in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Mbongiseni Mndebele. Print. 18 January 2017 – The first-ever United Nations World Data Forum concluded today with the launch of a global plan that outlines a vision …
Africa: At Cape Town Forum, UN Women and Partners Seek Ways to Close Gender Data Gaps
Sexy, cool data: Get ready for the UN's 'Cape Town Global Action Plan'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG