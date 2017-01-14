Pages Navigation Menu

UN launches $400m response plan for 2.2m in CAR

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday launched a 400 million dollar humanitarian response plan for Central African Republic (CAR) to meet the basic needs of estimated 2.2 million people in the country. Dr Michel Yao, Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in the country said in a statement that the UN-backed humanitarian…

