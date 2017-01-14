UN launches $400m response plan for 2.2m in CAR

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday launched a 400 million dollar humanitarian response plan for Central African Republic (CAR) to meet the basic needs of estimated 2.2 million people in the country. Dr Michel Yao, Acting Humanitarian Coordinator in the country said in a statement that the UN-backed humanitarian…

The post UN launches $400m response plan for 2.2m in CAR appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

