UN launches manual to address management of violent extremists in prison

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Monday unveiled a new manual that offered practical advice on managing violent extremist prisoners, disengaging them from violence and facilitating their social reintegration upon release. The UNODC Handbook on the Management of Violent Extremist Prisoners and the Prevention of Radicalisation to Violence in Prisons, also highlighted…

The post UN launches manual to address management of violent extremists in prison appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

