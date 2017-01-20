UN says 45,000 flee Gambia amid political turmoil

The political turmoil in The Gambia has made about 45,000 people, mainly children, to flee into Senegal since Jan. 1, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), has said, quoting figures from the Senegalese government. “The next few days will be critical and more people may leave the country if the current situation is not resolved peacefully…

