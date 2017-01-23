Pages Navigation Menu

UN Security Council cautions on Boko Haram

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the UN Security Council has tasked the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to prevent the destructive Boko Haram insurgents, recently dislodged from its safe haven in Sambisa Forest, from regrouping. The Task Force was set up by Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Niger and the Republic of Benin to tackle Boko Haram insurgents. The Security Council, in a Presidential Statement, reiterated that terrorism should be combated in all forms to prevent its spread.

