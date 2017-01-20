UN targets 6.9m people in need of nutrition, others in 2017

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Nigeria, says it has planned to provide humanitarian assistance to not less than 6.9 million people in North East Nigeria.

The agency said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the targeted people were dire need of nutrition, shelter, health, education, protection, water and sanitation in 2017.

It said the long-running conflict has left some 8.5 million people in need of assistance in the North-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

UNOCHA said humanitarian partners have deployed personnel to areas of Nigeria’s North East that were previously unreachable to provide assistance to civilians.

It added that some areas in the region are grappling with hunger, malnutrition, lack of medical assistance, water and other basic services owing to the protracted Boko Haram-related crises.

The UN agency projected that 5.1 million people will face serious food shortages as the conflict and risk of un-exploded improvised devices have hampered farming for a third year in a row.

It added that the situation is causing a major food crisis in the region.

Meanwhile, UNOCHA said that 15 patients were airlifted from Rann to Maiduguri, bringing the total number to 89 people evacuated following the military accidental airstrike on Rann on Jan. 17.

“Surgical teams in four hospitals; two public and two military in Maiduguri continue to perform operations and treat the injured.

“Medical assistance is also ongoing in Rann, a locality in the far-north of Nigeria bordering Cameroon and Chad, and medical evacuations are ongoing since the 17 January aerial bombardment,’’ it said.

The statement said the humanitarian community is working on ways to improve assistance to those wounded in Rann.

It added that additional medical supplies and doctors have been deployed to Rann and hospitals in Maiduguri are providing treatments to the dozens of patients already evacuated.

The statement said Rann is one of the localities in north-eastern Nigeria that have recently become accessible to humanitarian organisations.

It added that thousands of displaced people in Rann are struggling with severe food shortages and high levels of malnutrition.

The statement said aid organisations have expressed shock over the airstrike on Rann, where they are assisting families and communities left destitute by conflict.

The post UN targets 6.9m people in need of nutrition, others in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

