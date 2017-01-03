Unbelievable: Woman attempts to smuggle man in a suitcase to Spain

A woman thought it would be a good idea to smuggle a young African man into Spain inside a suitcase.

Some people would do anything to get into Europe and we mean anything.

A 22-year-old woman was recently caught trying to smuggle a 19-year-old male into Spain. The teenager was hidden in a suitcase by the woman.

The woman was however caught last week at the border crossing Ceuta, a Spanish encalve in North Africa. The teenager was found by the security operatives of the Civil Guard in Spain, as he curled himself in the suitcase. Medical attention was quickly offered to the young man because of a lack of oxygen.

The woman was spotted by members of the Civil Guard because she was actings suspiciously. She showed an"evasive attitude while going through the established controls and nervousness" Spanish officials said.

It is believed that the woman is a member of people smuggling operation who was hired to bring the boy to Spain. If found guilty she will spend 7 years in jail.

Concealment is a popular way Africans get into the South of Spain.

Ceuta, and Melilla are the Europe’s only borders in Africa, and the two enclaves that are transit points for African migrants to make it to Spain.

On Sunday, January 1, 2016, approximately 800 African immigrants attempted to storm a fence on the border into Cetua from Morocco according to Reuters.

Many of the migrants were not allowed to enter Spain. A few of them scaled the high fence but were brought down with the help of cranes.

Five Spanish police officers and dozens of Moroccan security forces were injured.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

