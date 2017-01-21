UNBELIEVABLE!Crippled Man Rises to His Feet at St Joseph Catholic Church, Aguleri (Photos)

People were left in shock after a crippled man rose to his feet and began walking as he entered a at the St Joseph Catholic Church Aguleri, in Anambra state. According to an eyewitness, Tobe Nancy Ozoemenam who shared the news said the crippled man rose to his feet and began walking to the astonishment of all. The incident attracted a large crowd of people who were truly astounded by the miracle.

She wrote: “It was a first class miracle yesterday as CRIPPLED MAN rose to his feets and started walking at the exposition of the the remains of Blessed Iwene Tansi at AMA TANSI (St Joseph Catholic Church Aguleri)!!!!

Blessed Iwene Tansi, continue to intercede for us !” Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post UNBELIEVABLE!Crippled Man Rises to His Feet at St Joseph Catholic Church, Aguleri (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

