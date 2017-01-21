Pages Navigation Menu

UNBELIEVABLE!Crippled Man Rises to His Feet at St Joseph Catholic Church, Aguleri (Photos)

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

People were left in shock after a crippled man rose to his feet and began walking as he entered a at the St Joseph Catholic Church Aguleri, in Anambra state.

According to an eyewitness, Tobe Nancy Ozoemenam who shared the news said the crippled man rose to his feet and began walking to the astonishment of all. The incident attracted a large crowd of people who were truly astounded by the miracle.UNBELIEVABLE!Crippled Man Rises to His Feet at St Joseph Catholic Church, Aguleri (Photos) 2
She wrote: “It was a first class miracle yesterday as CRIPPLED MAN rose to his feets and started walking at the exposition of the the remains of Blessed Iwene Tansi at AMA TANSI (St Joseph Catholic Church Aguleri)!!!!
Blessed Iwene Tansi, continue to intercede for us !”UNBELIEVABLE!Crippled Man Rises to His Feet at St Joseph Catholic Church, Aguleri (Photos) 1

The post UNBELIEVABLE!Crippled Man Rises to His Feet at St Joseph Catholic Church, Aguleri (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

